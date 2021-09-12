Man charged in accidental shooting of toddler in SW Atlanta

article

Police arrested a man in connection to the accidental shooting of a toddler in Southwest Atlanta.

Police said a toddler got ahold of a gun and shot himself in the chest.

That gun, police said, belonged to 22-year-old Demetrius Ramey. He faces a charge of reckless conduct after allegedly leaving the weapon in the child's reach.

The Atlanta Police Department said the investigation is focused on 3041 Landrum Drive, where police said they found the 3-year-old boy inside an apartment with a gunshot wound.

Police said the child was rushed to a hospital in stable condition.

