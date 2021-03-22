Police: 26-year-old killed, 18-year-old hospitalized in Cobb County wreck

The Cobb County Police Department said a 26-year-old driver died when she was ejected from her vehicle during a Monday morning car wreck.

Police identified the victim as Katherine Garcia of Douglasville. Judith Monroy, an 18-year-old passenger from Douglasville, was also ejected, but police said she is in stable condition at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Police said neither person was wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators said the accident occurred on Pat Mell Road near Lorene Drive in unicorporated Marietta.

Police said a black 2009 Toyota Corolla, driven by Garcia, was driving west on Pat Mell Road when it veered off the road while rounding a curve. Investigators said the car ran over the sidewalk and shoulder became airborne. Officials said the car landed in the roadway and collided with another concrete curb.

Invesitagtors determined the car rolled off of the roadway and struck a tree behind the Save & Go Food Mart.

Police said the crash is still under investigation and anyone with information should contact 770-499-3987.

