Police: Fiery Peachtree City car wreck claims 20-year-old, 16-year-old

A Peachtree City Police Department Official confirmed a fatal collision on Saturday evening killed a 20-year-old and 16-year-old in Peachtree City.

The collision occurred on Robinson Road near Kimmer Road, Lt. Chrisopher Hyatt said.

The victims were described as local young adults, ages 20 years old and 16 years old.

Hyatt said their vehicle collided with another traveling south on Robinson Road and the vehicle immediately burst into flames.

Hyatt said Peachtree City Police Department accident investigators and the community response team are reconstructing the collision to determine the cause.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

