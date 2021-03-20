Woman in wheelchair killed after being struck by vehicle

Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Atlanta on Saturday.

According to an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson, officers went to the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. around 4 p.m. and found an unconscious woman. The woman was not breathing, police say.

Paramedics later pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Investigators say the woman may have been hit while she was attempting to cross the street in her wheelchair. The driver did stay on the scene and spoke with police.

No word on if the driver or the woman had the right-of-way.

An investigation continues.

FOX 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

