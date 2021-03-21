Police: 13-year-old charged after stabbing 12-year-old in the head

LaGrange police said officers were called to a home early Sunday morning after a 13-year-old girl stabbed a 12-year-old boy in the head.

Police said the 12-year-old boy was treated at West Georgia Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the incident occurred after 12:35 a.m. on Turner Street. Police said the two children were "horseplaying" when the older child got upset, grabbed a kitchen knife and struck the 12-year-old in the back of the head.

Police said the 13-year-old was taken into custody and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

