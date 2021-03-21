Kennesaw police investigating shooting outside bar

article

The Kennesaw Police Department said Sunday officers are investigating an early-morning shooting at a bar on Cobb Parkway that involves one injury.

Police said officers were dispatched at 3:02 a.m. to Zodiac bar on Cobb Parkway in response to a shooting.

Police found one gunshot victim, a woman, and paramedics transferred them to Welstar Kennestone Hospital. Police said the victim was concious and alert when she was at the scene.

Police investigators determined an altercation inside the bar spilled out into the parking lot.

GET MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY HEADLINES

Police locked down the shooping center to gather information from all witnesses.

Advertisement

Police said the investigation is ongoing and did not identify any suspects.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.