Persons of interest sought for questioning in deadly double shooting in Old Fourth Ward

Atlanta police released images of two people investigators are calling persons of interest in a shooting that left one dead and another injured at an apartment in the Old Fourth Ward back in June.

Police said officers found 31-year-old Malik Campbell dead and 35-year-old Deandre Porterfield suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment at the Prato at Midtown located at 400 Central Park Place NE on June 22. Porterfield was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

Details surrounding the deadly shooting were not immediately known, but investigators believe it started as some sort of "verbal dispute."

Investigators said they want to speak to the two people caught on camera near the apartment on the day of the shooting. Detectives said they do not know their identities.

Surveillance video captured two people near the scene of a double shooting at the Prato at Midtown apartments on June 22, 2021. Police say they would like to speak to the pair. (Atlanta Police Department)

Anyone who may recognize them can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

