Dalton officer with 71 DUI arrests named Traffic Safety Officer of the Year

The Brief Officer Ruben Ruiz was named Dalton Police Department’s 2024 Traffic Safety Officer of the Year for his 71 DUI arrests and commitment to public safety. Ruiz was recognized for his enforcement of traffic laws and his efforts to reduce collisions through speeding and distracted driving prevention. He also played a key role in educating the public about safe driving, participating in community outreach events across Dalton.



The Dalton Police Department has named Officer Ruben Ruiz as the 2024 Traffic Safety Officer of the Year, recognizing his exceptional dedication to public safety and traffic enforcement, according to the City of Dalton.

The award was presented during Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Dalton Public Safety Commission. Ruiz was honored in part for making 71 DUI arrests so far this year—an effort police say has had a direct impact on keeping the community safe.

What they're saying:

"By making those DUI arrests, he effectively safeguarded lives within the community," said Sergeant David Saylors, who presented the award. Saylors also highlighted Ruiz’s consistent enforcement of other traffic laws, including those related to speeding, seatbelt use, and distracted driving—actions credited with reducing the risk of high-speed collisions throughout Dalton.

In his nomination letter, Saylors also commended Ruiz’s involvement in public education, noting that his work extends beyond enforcement. Ruiz has actively participated in community events to promote responsible driving practices across all age groups.

What we know:

The annual award is part of Dalton Police’s participation in the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Challenge, which encourages law enforcement agencies to promote safer roads through enforcement and education.