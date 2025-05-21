More autonomous vehicles to be tested in Atlanta this summer
ATLANTA - As Uber and Waymo prepare to roll out their driverless ride services in Atlanta, a new competitor is entering the market. Zoox, an autonomous vehicle company owned by Amazon, is the latest to announce plans to launch in the city.
What we know:
According to a new report from the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Zoox will begin its Atlanta operations this summer with a small test fleet of retrofitted SUVs.
Zoox co-founder Jesse Levinson emphasized the company’s focus on safety, highlighting advanced features like their unique inverted double horseshoe airbag system designed to protect all passengers in the event of a crash.
According to a press release, Atlanta will be the 7th location selected for testing. Atlanta is one of the largest ride-hailing markets in the U.S., according to Zoox.
Zoox plans to welcome public riders in Las Vegas and San Francisco later this year.
Big picture view:
The arrival of Zoox adds to the growing momentum behind autonomous transportation in Atlanta, which is quickly becoming a testbed for the future of driverless mobility.