Child left alone on Decatur hot daycare bus, staff suspended
DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur Police are investigating a troubling incident involving a child who was left alone on a hot daycare bus for more than 45 minutes, according to Decaturish.
What we know:
The incident occurred Monday at SoulShine Decatur. According to investigators, the child had fallen asleep during the ride to the daycare facility and was not noticed by staff members upon arrival. The child eventually exited the bus on their own.
Fortunately, the child was unharmed.
What they're saying:
In a statement, SoulShine confirmed that the staff members involved in the incident have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.
What's next:
Authorities have not said whether any charges will be filed.