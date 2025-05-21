Child left alone on Decatur hot daycare bus, staff suspended

The Brief A child was left alone on a hot daycare bus for over 45 minutes Monday at SoulShine Decatur after falling asleep during the ride. Staff failed to notice the child was still on board; the child eventually exited the bus without assistance and was not injured. SoulShine has suspended the staff members involved, and Decatur Police are investigating the incident.



Decatur Police are investigating a troubling incident involving a child who was left alone on a hot daycare bus for more than 45 minutes, according to Decaturish.

What we know:

The incident occurred Monday at SoulShine Decatur. According to investigators, the child had fallen asleep during the ride to the daycare facility and was not noticed by staff members upon arrival. The child eventually exited the bus on their own.

Fortunately, the child was unharmed.

What they're saying:

In a statement, SoulShine confirmed that the staff members involved in the incident have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

What's next:

Authorities have not said whether any charges will be filed.