Atlanta police investigate deadly double shooting at Midtown apartment complex

Police are investigating a double shooting that left one dead at a Midtown apartment complex. Police said the shooter left the scene before officers responded.

Police arrived at the scene on 400 Central Park Place in Midtown to find one man dead and another wounded from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said the wounded victim was rushed to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said the investigation indicates the two men were shot inside the apartment after a "verbal dispute."

SKYFOX 5 captured footage of investigators inside the gated community, Prato at Midtown.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner was at the scene.

