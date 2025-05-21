Town hall meeting for residents impacted by BioLab fire happening tonight

article

Residents affected by the BioLab fire in Conyers will have a chance to get answers and explore legal options during a town hall meeting scheduled for this evening.

What we know:

The meeting, which will focus on the next steps for those impacted by the chemical fire and its aftermath, will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Stone Manor Events Facility on Stone Mountain Street in Lithonia.

Attorneys will be present to provide insight on legal aspects of the case against BioLab. A class action lawsuit is seeking damages from BioLab on behalf of the residents.

The meeting is part of an ongoing effort to inform and support the community following the hazardous fire, which prompted widespread evacuations and raised serious environmental and health concerns.

MOST RECENT STORIES

The backstory:

On Sept. 29, 2024, a significant chemical fire erupted at the BioLab Inc. facility in Conyers, Georgia, leading to widespread evacuations and shelter-in-place orders affecting over 90,000 residents in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

The incident began around 5 a.m. when a malfunctioning sprinkler system released water onto trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCCA), a water-reactive chemical used in pool treatment products. This reaction produced toxic vapor plumes and initiated a fire that intensified throughout the day. By 6:30 a.m., flames were visible through the roof, and parts of the building began to collapse. A second, larger fire broke out around noon, emitting thick black and multicolored smoke.

The fires prompted the closure of Interstate 20 and the evacuation of approximately 17,000 people in Conyers. A shelter-in-place order was issued for Rockdale County due to the release of chlorine and other hazardous chemicals into the air. Air quality concerns extended to parts of Atlanta, where residents reported a strong chemical odor and haze.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) conducted air monitoring during and after the incident. The EPA discontinued its monitoring in mid-October, while the EPD continued oversight of cleanup operations.

Following the incident, the U.S. Department of Labor cited BioLab for six Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) violations, including four serious ones, and proposed penalties exceeding $60,000. The violations were related to the improper storage of hazardous chemicals.

Earlier this month, BioLab announced it would not resume manufacturing operations at the Conyers facility but would continue to operate the site as a distribution center. The decision was influenced by the fire's impact and the company's assessment of future business needs.

RELATED: BioLab completes remediation; halts manufacturing at Conyers facility