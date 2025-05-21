Kemp: Proposed Georgia Power rate freeze will help families

article

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp is championing a new deal between Georgia Power and the state over a rate freeze through 2027. Kemp said the rate freeze would ultimately mean more money in the pockets of Georgia families dealing with inflation and severe weather. Hearings on the deal will begin in late June.



Gov. Brian Kemp says a recent tentative deal between Georgia Power and the Public Service Commission over a possible rate freeze is a major win for Georgians.

The process now begins for hearings before the deal gets approval.

The backstory:

The Georgia Public Service Commission is the body elected statewide that regulates utilities such as gas and electricity. It has power over what Georgia Power, the state's largest electric provider, can charge customers for electricity.

Earlier this week, Georgia Power said it would tentatively agree to freeze base electric rates through 2027, avoiding a previously expected rate hike in 2025.

The last base rate increase approved by the PSC came as part of a 2022 rate case, which allowed for phased hikes over three years. The final increase took effect in January 2025.

What they're saying:

Kemp said the rate freeze would ultimately mean more money in the pockets of Georgia families dealing with inflation and severe weather.

"While other states are raising their rates to make ends meet, we're freezing ours because of smart choices by our utilitary providers," he said. "Our rates are stable, even in the midst of unprecedented growth, because we have a strong energy grid and strong partners in both the private and public sectors."

The governor also touted the work on Plant Vogtle in Burke County, the first nuclear power reactors built in the United States in decades.

He said the work on the power deal would be a huge talking point to try to bring additional businesses to the state - pointing to recent data center developments and other construction projects.

What's next:

The agreement still must be approved by the elected members of the Georgia PSC. It will be the subject of public hearings. The first hearing will begin on June 26 with a vote on the deal scheduled for July 1.