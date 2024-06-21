Police searching for person of interest in deadly Atlanta apartment shooting

Atlanta police are searching for a person of interest believed to be connected to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex earlier this month.

Officials say the shooting happened on the night of June 3 in a stairwell outside the Reserve at Hollywood apartments on the 1600 block of Hollywood Road.

Police say they found the 21-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim but say that he was a resident of the complex.

On Friday, police shared a video taken from security cameras at the complex showing a man who investigators say is a person of interest.

In the footage, the man walks down the hall carrying a black trash bag. He was wearing a white shirt, red plaid pants, and a black bag.

Previous deadly shooting on Hollywood Road

Atlanta police were on Hollywood Road three weeks before the homicide when police found a 21-year-old woman shot to death inside a car with a toddler in the backseat.

Police said their preliminary investigation pointed to three men traveling on foot as the suspects in the shooting.

There has been no word of any arrests or a motive for the shooting.