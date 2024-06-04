Man found shot to death in stairwell at Atlanta apartments

article

One man is dead after an overnight shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Officials say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in a stairwell outside the Reserve at Hollywood apartments on the 1600 block of Hollywood Road.

Police say they found the body of a man who had been shot multiple times.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim, but say he is a Black man in his early 20s who lived at the complex.

At this time, police are trying to find witnesses and learn what led up to the deadly violence.

Previous deadly shooting on Hollywood Road

Atlanta police were just on Hollywood Road three weeks ago when police found a 21-year-old woman shot to death inside a car with a toddler in the backseat.

Police said their preliminary investigation pointed to three men traveling on foot as the suspects in the shooting.

There has been no word of any arrests or a motive for the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with either investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.