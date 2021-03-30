Organizers prepare 'Convoy of Care' to help Newnan tornado victims

Law enforcement officers are teaming up with trucking industry experts to help tornado victims in Coweta County. The organization "Convoy of Care" is collecting items to help men and women like Orlandis and Chloe Connally. Their home was one of many destroyed by the EF 4 tornado that ravaged Newnan last week.

"I don't even see how they're alive because when you see our house now, it just looks like the tornado crumbled it up and threw it around," said Mrs. Connally, who was at work in Senoia when the storm swept through her family's subdivision.

The Coweta County couple is grateful for the financial help they received Tuesday from the organization "Caring for Others" and for the partnership of law enforcement officers and trucking industry experts known as "Convoy of Care." The organizations are working together to gather essential items to give to other Newnan tornado survivors. Dozens of families lost everything under the gripping force of Mother Nature.

"There's a lot of devastation and we've had people helping, but they could use as much help as they can get," said Stoney Mathis, who is the head of the Georgia Association of Police Chiefs.

"Convoy of Care" was established in 2016 to help survivors of natural disasters across the southeastern United States Members are used to quickly coordinating relief efforts.

"This just reminds you of how quickly things can change. These families lost everything in one night, so we're looking for toiletries, cleaning supplies, yard tools--new and gently used--and non-perishable food items," said Natalie Ammons of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The actual convoy of care will make its way down to Newnan soon after organizers gather truckloads of essential items. The Connally family told FOX 5 their neighbors will be grateful.

"That's very important because there are a lot of folks--not just us--that need help," said Orlandis Connally.

If you'd like to make a donation to "Convoy of Care," organizers will collect donations at the old Turner Field parking lot in Atlanta and at First Baptist Church Woodstock on April 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

