Newnan man cuts ribbon on historic home nearly a year after EF-4 tornado

Next month marks the one-year anniversary of the devastating EF-4 tornado that tore through Newnan. After 11 months, only now have some families moved back into their homes after extensive repairs.

Bruce Favors, who lives in a home in the historic Chalk Level neighborhood, said he survived the tornado wedged between his sofa and the wall. The March 2021 tornado tore off parts of his roof. In the historic African-American community, the damage was devastating to multigenerational homes, many of them uninsured.

This week, Favors cut the ribbon on his refurbished home with the help of the Coweta Community Foundation, which funded and oversaw the construction at his home and is currently working with more than 100 Newnan residents who need assistance.

There’s is an effort to preserve Chalk Level for both its historic significance and because for many residents like the 65-year-old Favors, it has been his home for generations of his family.

The funds for these repairs and for the more than a hundred other homes the Coweta Community Foundation partnered in comes from the benefit concert by county music star Alan Jackson last summer. He raised over one million dollars for tornado relief in his hometown of Newnan.

