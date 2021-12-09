New video released of suspects in murder of Morehouse College student

Two men are wanted in connection to the death of a Morehouse College student more than a month ago. Atlanta police released a video of those men on Thursday in hopes someone will recognize them.

Tyrone Holmes, known as "Rone" was just about a month away from graduating with his degree in psychology when he was gunned down at an off-campus apartment located in the 200 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW. The 25-year-old was shot and killed after some sort of argument, police said.

Tyronne Bowens, the victim’s father said Tyrone was buried in his cap and gown.

A letter attributed to Kevin Booker, Vice President for Student Services and Dean of Morehosue College reads:

"With heavy hearts and great sadness, the Morehouse College family mourns the loss of Tyrone Holmes. Tyrone, a senior psychology major from Savannah, Georgia, passed away yesterday off campus. He was a Ronald McNair Scholar as well as a Gates Millennium Scholar who was known by his family and friends to be a highly intelligent and good-natured young man who loved God. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, we are grateful to be able to celebrate his life and his contributions to the Morehouse family. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

"The passing of a loved one is difficult for everyone, and you are not alone if you experience grief. In-person crisis counseling will be available today between noon and 5 p.m. at Kilgore Center in Office Suite 200. Students who need counseling can also call Counseling Services at (404) 545-1497 for an appointment. Faculty and staff can call the Cigna Behavior hotline at (866) 912-3339 or Life Assistance Program at (800) 538-3543.

"Let's continue to pour love and kindness into each other."

Thursday, police released images and video of two men who investigators said were suspects in the homicide and Crime Stoppers Atlanta have posted a $2,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information can contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or the Aggravated Assault Unit at 404-546-5148.

The family has also set up a fundraiser for this Saturday at 3200 Hopeland Industrial Blvd suite 700 in Powder Springs.

