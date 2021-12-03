Family of murdered Morehouse College student asks people to come forward with information

The family of the 25-year-old Morehouse College student who was shot and killed inside a home on November 3 is still waiting for arrests to be made.

Tyrone Holmes, known as "Rone" was just about a month away from graduating with his degree in psychology.

"He was actually buried in his cap and gown because he was actually graduating this month," said Lynne Bowens, his stepmom.

According to Atlanta police, Holmes was shot and killed at a home on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

Investigators said some kind of argument or fight inside the home left Holmes dead and another man hurt.

His father, Tyronne Bowens said he couldn't believe his son was gone, even after he got to the scene.

"It's got to be a mistake. I was just not ready to accept it," Bowens said.

Police released pictures of the suspects in hopes of identifying them.

A month has passed and Holmes's family is still waiting for an arrest.

"You took someone from us that was very dear and loved. Just do the right thing," Tyronne Bowens said.

"Like our pastor had told us, sooner or later you will be caught. Your conscience will eat you up, or you will get caught. If somebody out there knows a family member that had something to do with this, have a heart and turn them in," Lynne Bowens said.

Bowens said his son was smart, loved music, and was never without a smile.

Holmes developed a love for helping others and was a youth pastor in Savannah, where he grew up.

He planned to dedicate his life to counseling after graduating.

"He said ‘I have a passion to be a counselor for youth, for at-risk youth, so I can give back to my community. He was very passionate.’" Tyronne Bowens said.

The family is hosting a fundraiser to increase the Crime Stoppers reward.

The fundraiser will be on Saturday, December 11 at 3200 Hopeland Industrial Blvd suite 700 in Powder Springs.

If you can't show up, the family requests you make a donation to Crime Stoppers in Holmes's name.

Currently, there is a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

