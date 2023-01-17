More rain slows clean-up across storm damaged Henry County

Rain Tuesday made clean-up efforts more challenging for Henry County residents who lost everything or must deal with damage from last week's violent storms.

Officials with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) and Henry County EMA have opened an emergency shelter and disaster relief center for storm victims.

"We knew it was coming, but we didn't expect it to be this bad," Henry County resident Pamela Archer said.

The Indian Creek Mobile Home Park is still unrecognizable in many places.

Archer spent most of Tuesday trying to clear out the trees from her backyard. She is still amazed her neighbors somehow made it out of a double-wide mobile home unharmed. The dwelling was totaled.

"These people were crawling out, when he got back. Police hadn't gotten here yet. It was just shock for them absolute shock," Archer said.

Henry County residents continue to clean up after Thursday's tornado outbreak.

The mobile home is totaled., as is one of the cars. Two other cars had bad damage, but the miracle is, despite all the destruction in the area, everyone from Indian Creek Mobile Home Park survived.

" It's just a terrible storm. Did a lot of damage, but a lot of people are OK. They lost things, but they are okay," Archer said.

The Red Cross and Henry County Emergency Management Agency have opened a 100-bed emergency shelter for anyone who has been displaced. The accommodations are clean and safe and include hot shower facilities, nice laundry rooms and hot meals

"Great impact. It is probably the biggest disaster locally we have had in over a decade.

Folks can come take a shower, bathe, do their laundry. We brought in Verizon Wireless to help with charging stations and get Wi-Fi, said Henry Co Emergency Management Director Kevin Johnson.

Officials say 200 homes were damaged by the storm.

Local officials say the emergency shelter will remain open as long as the need presents itself.