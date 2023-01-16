Family tries to move forward after Griffin home destroyed by tornado

Spalding County was one of the hardest hit areas in the state with five tornadoes reported.

Many of the homes inside the Pine Glen Mobile Home Park are destroyed and looking at what is left, it is hard to believe entire families were inside as their homes were ripped apart by a tornado.

"It was storming really bad and then it got really quiet," said Alexandria Wilson.

"We heard a loud boom," Wilson said. "The windows burst open, the trees fell in."

That is when she says she rushed her four kids, all under the age of 6 years old, into a closet, right as trees smashed through the roof.

"I could see the tornado… you could literally see everything flying and you could hear the rocks and stuff hitting the windows and stuff," said Wilson.

Her husband says mere seconds separated them from a possibly deadly outcome.

"All my years of living, I’ve never experienced anything like that," said Darrell Reed.

"I wasn’t even worried about me. I was worried about me and getting my kids to safety," Wilson said.

Wilson says she is scrambling to salvage any of the children’s clothing or her baby’s belongings.

"This is us rummaging through things, trying to get as much as we can," she said.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (Courtesy: Alexandria Wilson)

Many of their neighbors in a similar situation. Their homes destroyed, their belongings ruined and facing an uncertain future.

"I’m still shocked, it was scary, I wouldn’t wish this on nobody," Wilson said.

The family says they have lost everything and right now, they’re really in need of basic items like diapers, wipes and children’s clothing and shoes.

They have set up a GoFundMe account to try to help rebuild.