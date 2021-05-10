Missing woman last seen in Cherokee County area, officials say

Deputies in Hall County said they are searching for a woman whose last known location was in Cherokee County — possibly Canton.

The Hall County Sheriff's Department said Mary Nicole Shoemake was last seen picking up a prescription at a Walmart in the Canton or Cherokee County area on Sunday.

Police said the 42-year-old woman is about 4-foot-11, 150 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on Shoemake’s whereabouts to contact an investigator at 770-533-7187.

