Missing Georgia teens found in upstate New York, deputies say

Two teenagers reported missing in Oconee and Barrow counties have been found in upstate New York, according to law enforcement officials.

Olivia Warren and James "Ethan" Dutton were found on Oct. 6.

Law enforcement officials said they hadn't been seen in Oconee County since Sept. 18. New York State Police near Lyons, New York, found them.

Jennifer and Chance Warren, Olivia Warren's parents, met with their daughter in New York.

"At this time, we are extremely happy that Olivia and Ethan have been located and are both safe. We are grateful to all the law enforcement agencies for their efforts to locate Olivia and Ethan," said Chance Warren said.

The Winder Police Department, the Oconee County Sherriff’s Office, the Juvenile Justice Deptartment of New York, the Oconee County Juvenile Court and the New York State Police collaborated in the search effort.

"We can't find sufficient words to express our thanks to the local community who prayerfully supported our family. This community cared deeply for Olivia and helped spread the word about this case through social media." Chance Warren said. "As soon as we get Olivia home, we ask for privacy as we reconnect as a family."

