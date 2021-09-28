Parents of missing Oconee teen: 'We pray for her safety'

Chance and Jennifer Warren have not seen their daughter, Olivia, for 10 days.

The Warrens reported the 17-year-old missing Sept. 19 after they learned she had left their house in the middle of the night.

Oconee County Sheriff James Hale said they quickly learned Olivia's boyfriend, Ethan Dutton, 17, had also disappeared. According to law enforcement officials, Dutton took his mother's blue 2003 Pontiac Sunfire without permission. Now, investigators and their families want to know where the teens are.

"We just want her to know that we love her," said Chance Warren. "We pray for her safety and please reach out to us. We'll help you in whatever way we can to help you return home safely and that goes for Ethan as well."

Ethan Dutton, left, Olivia Warren, right

Sheriff Hale said the teens have had ample time to travel away from northeast Georgia.

"We have reason to believe that they're not in the local area anymore," explained Sheriff Hale. "We also believe that there's a possibility that they have taken measures to alter their identity or their appearance, so to speak, of themselves and their vehicle also."

Ethan Dutton and the blue 2003 Pontiac Sunfire he may be driving. (Oconee County Sheriff's Office)

People have shared tips and organized volunteer efforts on the Facebook page "Bring Olivia Warren Home." The Warrens said about a hundred people have helped them distribute flyers about their missing daughter.

"'This whole community loves Olivia and we want her home," said Jennifer Warren. "So, we are so blessed by our community and the people that have reached out to us because we feel the love, so thank you."

Anyone with information about Olivia and Ethan's whereabouts should contact the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at (706) 769-3945 or the Winder Police Department at 770-867-2156.

