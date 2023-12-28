MARTA's longest-serving bus operator, Coy Dumas Jr., honored after 50 years of service

MARTA and city leaders honored a man who probably knows the streets of Atlanta better than anyone.

Coy Dumas Jr. recently retired as a bus operator for MARTA after over 50 years of service.

"I tell people I have done everything you can think of except for delivering a baby, and I've come close to doing that twice," Dumas said.

It was a fulfilling and worthwhile journey for Coy Dumas Junior as he reflects on over 50 years behind the wheel as a MARTA bus operator.

"Most people think when they see us riding from point 'A to B' down the street they think we are just being cool. They don't know the many things we have to deal with on a daily basis," Dumas said.

It's a job Dumas has taken seriously since 1972 as he says people trust him with their lives to reach their destination.

He can still remember the first day behind the wheel.

"We graduated on a Friday and there were 18 cadets, and I was the youngest one, and they used to call me the baby boy. I had an uncle who had been there five and a half years before I started," Dumas said.

He also remembers the buses and recalls some of them were produced in the 1950s.

Image 1 of 26 ▼ Coy Dumas Jr., retired MARTA bus operator with over 50 years of service, was honored with a special bus featuring his image—an honor recognizing his dedication and over 2 million accident-free miles.

MARTA officials surprised him with a special bus with his image, and it's currently in service on routes.

"I saw the picture and was shocked. That is the most amazing honor, especially as an operator, that you can receive," Dumas said.

There have been proclamations from the city council, mayors, counties all honoring his work and achievement.

Dumas who continues to inspire and motivate others.

"One of the operators that relieved me a couple of years ago, he started riding when he was ten because his grandmother used to ride. I inspired him to be an operator now, and he has been one for 20 to 25 years," Dumas said.

Dumas has driven over 2 million miles without an accident and has safely transported nearly three million passengers.

Dumas says his soul continues to run on gratitude.

"By God's grace. by God's grace," Dumas said.