'Excited for life': 70-year-old woman graduates from Kennesaw State

A recent Kennesaw State University graduate is living proof that it's never too late to achieve your dreams.

Gloria Stowers walked across the stage in her cap and gown at 70 years old.

In a sea of caps and gowns, the art education major stands out, and it's not just because of the tiger stripes on her cap.

"My husband gave me this little figurine, and it was like a tiger. And he said, ‘If you want to go to college, go get ’em tiger,'" Stowers said.

She's a little older than the average college graduate.

"Yes, I'm 70. I'll be 71 in April," she said.

Six and a half years ago, Stowers decided it was time to achieve her dream and went to college.

"I wanted to get away from the generation of my family being uneducated to being educated. Because being educated can give you opportunities in life. It makes the road that much easier. It gives you options you don't even know of until you go," Stowers said.

Gloria's parents had an elementary-level education. As a single mother, she helped her three children go to college.

"I think the background of my mom's story is so unique, just with her going from a wife with three kids and going from my dad dying and her being left with a 12-year-old, a 6-year-old, and a 3-year-old at that point in time and still not giving up," Gloria's daughter Maya said.

Gloria says her main priority was her children, Dijon, Sasha, and Maya. When they were all on their own two feet, it was her turn.

"I wouldn't say the key word is wait. I would say, no matter what, it is that you have a desire for, put the action into it. And time is of the essence, so every day utilize the time that is given to you. And that is my fulfillment of all the things that I've accomplished. Be blessed and take advantage of what's at hand," Stowers said.

She says her teachers called her a model student, and her kids were not surprised.

"Mom at 70 had to learn statistics, and some people are like, 'Oh, I don't do math.' And mom is 70, and she's doing it," her son Dijon said.

"I think that a lot of people are actually afraid to try, and she doesn't have that," her daughter Sasha said.

Even though she's earned her degree in art education, Gloria says she's nowhere near done learning or growing.

"That's instilled in me today. I still got many more things I want to do. I'm so excited for life," she said.

Stowers said she knows she wants to teach children art, and she's open to whatever opportunity comes her way.