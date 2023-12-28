'This is a good moment’: Stranger gives new roof to needy single Marietta mom

For Amy Koonce, the sound of a nail gun attaching new shingles to her roof is progress. For years, she has dealt with a leaky, old one. Sunny days have been bright spots because when it rains it pours.

"It was just pouring out water every time it rained, so I put a bucket under it just to catch the water," she said.

Koonce is a single mom with two kids and, combined with medical issues, money has been tight. A new roof was out of the question.

"I was worried about it, didn't expect to ever get it done because it's a very expensive project," she said.

That is when Marietta-based Transformation Roofing and Home Services stepped in and replaced it.

SEE ALSO: 'EXCITED FOR LIFE': 70-YEAR-OLD WOMAN GRADUATES FROM KENNESAW STATE

It would have cost Koonce at least $10,000 to replace it, but on Thursday the company did it for free.

"We've had a really good year, we're blessed to have that good year, but this is where the real impact happens, being able to give back like this," said owner Tyler Streetman. "So, it's just a great feeling."

Image 1 of 24 ▼ Marietta resident Amy Koonce is getting a new roof thanks to the kindness of a neighbor. (FOX 5)

While Transformation Roofing did the hard part, Koonce’s neighbor made it happen. She nominated her for the company’s Christmas giveaway.

"It's one less thing that she has to think of or worry about, so it just makes me super happy for her," said Alexa Waters.

For Koonce, the generosity of others left her speechless.

"I have a type one diabetic 8-year-old daughter, and a 16-year-old son, we've had a lot of ups and downs, and this is a good moment," Koonce said.

The roofing company says they hope to do more of these giveaways in the future to continue giving back.