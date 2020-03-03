MARTA steps up measures to fight possible coronavirus outbreak

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority said they taking measures to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

MARTA said they are following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the American Public Transportation Association.

“The safety of MARTA customers and employees is our top priority and the Authority is taking appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus,” MARTA wrote in a release to FOX 5 News. “MARTA will continue to thoroughly clean its facilities, rail stations, buses, and trains, with a focus on high touch areas such as handrails, elevator buttons, escalators, and Breeze machines. Antibacterial and antiviral cleaners are used in the clean-up of bodily fluids.”

What we know about Georgia's 2 coronavirus patients

MARTA said they will adjust their response as needed and if the virus becomes more widespread.

MARTA serves Fulton, DeKalb, and Clayton counties with connections to Gwinnett and Cobb counties.

On Monday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced the first two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. The two pateints are a father and son from Fulton County.

Due to the fact that the man did not have symptoms during travel, the CDC is not recommending passengers on the flight get tested because of the low risk of transmission. Since being tested, both patients have stayed isolated in their Fulton County home with the man's wife and a 12-year-old child. Both of the other family members have undergone testing and they are waiting on the results.

How to prevent coronavirus

The death toll from the coronavirus in the U.S. climbed to six Monday and the disease spread to ever more countries and world capitals, even as new cases in China dropped to their lowest level in six weeks.

