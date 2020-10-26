Marshals arrest Polk County man accused of killing wife after week-long manhunt

article

A Polk County man accused of the murder of his wife is in custody after a week-long manhunt.

Officials say the U.S. Marshals arrested Jimmy Blackmon in Carroll County Monday morning.

Last week, family members told FOX 5 News that Leanne Blackmon got into an argument with her husband, Jimmy, who ended up shooting her twice. Polk County police said officers found her unresponsive at a home along Rice Road and attempted to revive Blackmon, but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they obtained an arrest warrant for Blackmon in connection to her death and spent the week using K-9 officers in the area to try to locate the missing man.

Jimmy Blackmon (Polk County Police Department).

Blackmon's truck was found at the Walmart in Rome. During their investigation, authorities say they determined his 21-year-old son from a previous marriage picked him up from that store.

The son, Corey Brian Blackmon, was booked on obstruction charges on Oct. 19.

