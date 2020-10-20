Manhunt underway for Polk County man accused of killing his wife

article

A manhunt is underway in Polk County after the discovery of a 36-year-old woman late Sunday evening.

Family members told FOX 5 News Leanne Blackmon got into an argument with her husband, Jimmy, who ended up shooting her twice. Polk County police said officers found her unresponsive at a home along Rice Road and attempted to revive Blackmon but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators took our warrant for Jimmy Blackmon for his arrest in connection to her death. Police said he may be driving a black 2015 MC Sierra with Georgia tag RVN 1626.

Police search the woods off Highway 101 and Pleasant Valley Road in Floyd County for murder suspect Jimmy Blackmon on Oct. 20, 2020. (Polk County Police Department)

Tuesday afternoon, both Polk County and Rockmart police used K-9 officers to search the woods off Highway 101 and Pleasant Valley Road in Floyd County hoping to turn up signs of Blackmon. They are hoping someone in the area with trail cameras might have caught him and can provide assistance.

Blackmon is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees something suspicious or if they spot Blackmon is asked to call 911 immediately.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.

