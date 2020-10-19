Man wanted in Polk County fatal shooting considered armed, dangerous

article

A man is wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Polk County.

The shooting was reported on Rice Road.

The Polk County Police Department posted on its official Facebook that officers had active arrest warrants for Jimmy Blackmon.

Blackmon was last seen driving a 2015 Black GMC Sierra with Georgia tag number RVN1626. Police said they consider Blackmon to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabout is urged to call 911.