Gunfire sends McDonalds diners ducking during wild shootout in DeKalb

The Brief Witnesses described chaos and gunfire near Flat Shoals Road Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported, despite dozens of shots fired. Police have not identified any suspects yet, but they're asking doe the public's help.



A shootout in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in DeKalb County Tuesday afternoon sent diners scrambling, but police said no one was hurt.

Officers responded to the scene in the 3500 block of Flat Shoals Road after reports of gunfire.

FOX 5 spoke exclusively with witnesses caught in the crossfire.

"[The shooters] were crouching. They came up to that tree, and they started shooting," said Demonta Hickson, who was outside at the time. "At first, when they first rolled up, I thought he was going to shoot me."

What we know:

Police say the gunfire was the result of a fight between multiple people in the McDonald’s parking lot along Flat Shoals Road.

The incident happened during a busy afternoon rush, temporarily closing the restaurant.

Investigators say no one was hurt, although several cars were struck by bullets.

The door to the restaurant was also shattered.

Timeline:

The shootout happened Tuesday afternoon right around rush hour.

According to witnesses, the incident lasted about 20 seconds before the suspects fled in a red vehicle.

Demonta and Maya Hickson had just arrived at the restaurant when the shooting started.

Maya, inside the building, initially mistook the gunshots for fireworks until a bullet shattered the door just feet away.

"I saw two guys with their ski mask," Maya Hickson, another witness, said. "They came out, got in the red car and then drove off. Just glad I'm alive because I was, like, actually so close to the door, like, really close to the door."

Image 1 of 14 ▼ DeKalb County police investigate after a reported shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant along Flat Shoal Road near Candler Road on May 20, 2025. (FOX 5)

Their car was hit during the exchange of gunfire.

Police arrived shortly after, and FOX 5 captured aerial footage of investigators on scene.

DeKalb County Police have not announced any arrests or named persons of interest.

Within hours, the restaurant reopened with a piece of plywood over the shattered door.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the DeKalb County Police Department. They say tipsters can remain anonymous by using the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by their message.