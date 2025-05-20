Golf cart crackdown: Sandy Springs Police issue reminder

article

Residents of Sandy Springs might be getting too comfortable with a country club lifestyle.

What we know:

The Sandy Springs Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday to remind residents that driving golf carts on public roadways is illegal.

What they're saying:

"While golf carts may be fun for cruising around the course, they’re not allowed on public roads in Sandy Springs," the post read in part. "For your safety and to avoid fines, please keep your cart off public roads and stick to designated areas like golf courses and private property."

What we don't know:

There is no word on exactly what prompted the post.