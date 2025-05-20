Jury finds Jody Shane Bradley guilty in child molestation case

article

The Brief Jody Shane Bradley was found guilty of two counts of child molestation in Cherokee County. The charges originated from an investigation after Bradley sent an explicit video to a 15-year-old girl known to him. The jury delivered a guilty verdict after a two-day trial with testimony from six witnesses, including the victim and a child abuse expert.



Jody Shane Bradley, 49, of Blue Ridge, has been found guilty of child molestation charges in Cherokee County. The conviction was announced by District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway on May 20, following a trial that concluded on May 15.

The backstory:

Bradley faced two counts of child molestation stemming from an investigation by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began in April 2024 when the victim’s mother reported to 911 that Bradley had sent her 15-year-old daughter an explicit video via text message. Bradley was known to the family, and he and the victim frequently communicated by cell phone.

During a forensic interview, the victim revealed that she had previously had a good relationship with Bradley but noted that he had been acting "weird" recently. She recounted an incident where Bradley grabbed her inner thigh when her mother briefly left the room they were in.

The two-day trial featured testimony from six witnesses, including the victim, law enforcement officers, and a child abuse expert. After less than two hours of deliberation, the jury returned a guilty verdict on both charges.