Tight security, protests meet Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for Tax Day town hall in Cobb County

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Multiple demonstrators were arrested during a town hall hosted by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in Cobb County on April 15, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Security was tight at the town hall, with pre-registration and ID checks required for entry, and the location kept private until registration was confirmed. The event was marked by protests and disruptions, with several demonstrators escorted out and a Taser used on at least one individual, amid increased police presence. Greene proceeded with the town hall despite disruptions, delivering a curated presentation and addressing questions about reducing political hostility, while defying House Republican leaders' guidance to avoid in-person events.



Georgia’s Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hosted a town hall meeting in Cobb County on Tuesday evening.

The event drew about a hundred attendees to hear the often controversial and outspoken congresswoman.

What they're saying:

Security was tight at Tuesday’s event. Only pre-registered attendees who live in Greene’s district were allowed to enter. IDs were checked against a sign-up list, and the event location was kept private until registration was confirmed. Despite those precautions, Greene said she welcomed constituents of all political stripes.

Before the event got underway, a crowd of protesters gathered outside the venue, holding signs denouncing Rep. Greene and the Trump administration. Tensions quickly escalated indoors. As the town hall began, police escorted out the first demonstrator. Moments later, a second protester was removed after Greene commented that protesters "have a lot to learn."

Inside the event, about eight people were escorted out, and a Taser was used on at least one demonstrator. The event saw a noticeable increase in police presence.

Throughout the evening, Greene delivered a curated presentation featuring news footage and video clips. She did not take questions from the live audience at first, but read from prepared, favorable inquiries. Greene suggested to a questioner that they were "being brainwashed by the news."

Despite the repeated disruptions, Greene continued to answer a question about reducing hostility in politics. The town hall concluded with more walkouts and chants of "USA" from Greene’s supporters.

Police say three people were arrested.

Why you should care:

Greene is a vocal ally of President Donald Trump and chair of the House Oversight Committee's subcommittee on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Her decision to move forward with the town hall defies guidance from House Republican leaders who earlier this year urged members to avoid in-person events amid coordinated progressive protests.

The event took place in one of the more moderate sections of Greene’s red-leaning district — a newly redrawn area that includes parts of Cobb County where Vice President Kamala Harris won by 15 points in 2024. Greene said the location had nothing to do with the area's politics but was selected because it’s a new addition to her district after redistricting.

SEE ALSO: