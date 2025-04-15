Marjorie Taylor Greene faces scrutiny over stock trades before town hall

article

The Brief Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene disclosed stock trades made just before former President Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs, prompting accusations of potential insider trading. Greene purchased up to $315,000 in stock from major companies and sold U.S. Treasury bills days before the policy shift; she claims a financial advisor manages her investments. The controversy emerges as Greene prepares to host a town hall in Cobb County, where attendees must show ID and disruptive behavior will not be tolerated.



Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and vocal supporter of his trade policies, is under fire after disclosing stock trades made shortly before Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs.

What we know:

According to financial disclosure reports and USA Today, Greene purchased between $21,000 and $315,000 worth of stocks in major tech and logistics companies—including Apple, Adobe, NVIDIA, Palantir, and Cummins—on April 9. The previous day, she bought an additional $11,000 to $165,000 in shares of companies such as Amazon, FedEx, JPMorgan Chase, Lululemon, Nike, Qualcomm, and Tesla. She also sold between $50,000 and $100,000 in U.S. Treasury bills.

The trades occurred just before Trump posted on Truth Social that it was "a great time to buy," a message that came less than four hours before the White House announced the tariff pause. This sequence of events has sparked accusations from Democrats, who suggest Trump engaged in insider trading and that Greene may have benefited from advance knowledge of policy changes.

What they're saying:

The White House defended the Truth Social post, stating it was meant to "reassure the markets and Americans about their economic security."

In response to the controversy, Greene told the Associated Press that she does not manage her own portfolio and that her investments are handled by a financial advisor. She emphasized that all trades are disclosed in compliance with federal transparency requirements.

Under current law, members of Congress have up to 45 days to report stock transactions, raising the possibility that other lawmakers may have also made similar trades that are not yet public.

What's next:

Meanwhile, Rep. Greene is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting in Cobb County this evening at 6 p.m. The exact location has not been disclosed, and attendees are required to show identification. Event organizers have warned that disruptive behavior will not be tolerated.

