Interstate shootings toll reaches 8 after man grazed by bullet on I-285

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was grazed by a bullet along I-285 Saturday. 

According to investigators, the victim was traveling on I-285 near the Moreland Avenue exit around 4:00 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up next to him. Someone inside of the unknown car then fired several shots into the victim's car, police say.

Police later found the victim at a gas station. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition was list as stable. 

An investigation continues.

This marks the eighth shooting on a Georgia freeway this year. At least five of the shootings have been fatal. 

Texas rapper was shot and killed early Friday morning along Interstate 85 South near Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Also on Friday, an unrelated shooting along Interstate 75 was the result of a road rage incident, Clayton County police say.

Investigators believe the shooting was prompted after two vehicles tried to merge into the same lane.

The driver of a sedan got upset at the driver of a pickup truck and opened fire, police said. That bullet entered the cab of the truck through the rear window, striking the man.

Earlier this year, a man was shot while he was inside of his vehicle on I-85 near North Druid Hills. The victim, who was in his 40s, later died as a result of the January 14 shooting, police confirmed.

