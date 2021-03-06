Interstate shootings toll reaches 8 after man grazed by bullet on I-285

DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was grazed by a bullet along I-285 Saturday.

According to investigators, the victim was traveling on I-285 near the Moreland Avenue exit around 4:00 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up next to him. Someone inside of the unknown car then fired several shots into the victim's car, police say.

Police later found the victim at a gas station. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition was list as stable.

An investigation continues.

This marks the eighth shooting on a Georgia freeway this year. At least five of the shootings have been fatal.

A Texas rapper was shot and killed early Friday morning along Interstate 85 South near Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Also on Friday, an unrelated shooting along Interstate 75 was the result of a road rage incident, Clayton County police say.

Investigators believe the shooting was prompted after two vehicles tried to merge into the same lane.

The driver of a sedan got upset at the driver of a pickup truck and opened fire, police said. That bullet entered the cab of the truck through the rear window, striking the man.

Earlier this year, a man was shot while he was inside of his vehicle on I-85 near North Druid Hills. The victim, who was in his 40s, later died as a result of the January 14 shooting, police confirmed.

