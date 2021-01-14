Deadly accident investigation shuts down lanes of I-85 near N Druid Hills

article

All lanes along I-85 northbound near N.Druid Hills were blocked Thursday morning as authorities investigated a crash that left at least one person dead.

Police confirmed they are investigating a wreck involving at least two vehicles.

Heavy police activity and crime scene investigators on the scene.

FOX 5's Natalie Fultz reported seeing crime scene tape surrounding Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Support Center.

No word if that scene is connected to the situation on the interstate.

According to DeKalb County police, a man was shot while he was inside of his vehicle on I-85. The victim, who was in his 40s, later died, police say.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., police confirmed that two lanes had reopened.

Police later announced that all lanes were reopened.

