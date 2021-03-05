Expand / Collapse search
Road rage left Indiana man shot along I-75 in Clayton County, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
I-75 southbound near Mt. Zion Blvd. in Clayton County was shut down due to a road rage shooting, police say, during the early morning hour of March 5, 2021. (FOX 5)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County believe an early morning shooting along Interstate 75 was the result of a road rage incident.

It happened along I-75 South near Mt. Zion Blvd just before 2 a.m. Friday. Clayton County police officers responded to a report of a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim was listed in critical but stable condition as of Friday afternoon.

Investigators believe the shooting was prompted after two vehicles tried to merge into the same lane. The driver of a sedan got upset at the driver of a pickup truck and opened fire, police said. That bullet entered the cab of the truck through the rear window, striking the man.

Police said there were four people in the car that was fired upon. They were traveling from Indiana to Florida on vacation.

Investigators said the suspect’s vehicle got off the interstate at the Mt. Zion Blvd. exit and took off from the scene.

Investigators said there was no surveillance video of the sedan and officers are working to get a better description of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department.

