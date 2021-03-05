Police: Man shot and killed on I-85 in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County police are investigating a deadly shooting on Interstate 85 South.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-85 near Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Officers who arrived at the scene located a stopped vehicle with a man inside suffering from at least one bullet wound.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, but he was not able to survive his injuries. Detectives are not releasing his identity until his family has been notified.

Police say the man was found shot in his vehicle on I-85. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Currently, investigators say they do not have a description of the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting.

Advertisement

Detectives told FOX 5 they believe there may be witnesses to either the shooting itself or the events that led up to the shooting.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.