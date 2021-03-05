Expand / Collapse search
Police: Man shot and killed on I-85 in Gwinnett County

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are investigating a deadly shooting on Interstate 85 South.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-85 near Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Officers who arrived at the scene located a stopped vehicle with a man inside suffering from at least one bullet wound.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, but he was not able to survive his injuries. Detectives are not releasing his identity until his family has been notified.

Currently, investigators say they do not have a description of the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting.

Detectives told FOX 5 they believe there may be witnesses to either the shooting itself or the events that led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

