Man shot outside Kroger during DeKalb shooting spree has died

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The Brief Police say 48-year-old Tony Matthews died after being shot outside a Kroger. Investigators link his death to a series of random attacks across DeKalb County. The suspect faces multiple charges as authorities continue to investigate a motive.



A man shot outside a Kroger grocery store during a violent series of attacks across DeKalb County has died, police confirmed.

What we know:

The victim has been identified by the DeKalb County Police Department as 48-year-old Tony Matthews. Investigators say Matthews was one of several victims targeted in what authorities describe as a series of seemingly random attacks carried out by 26-year-old Olaolukitan Adon Abel.

Olaolukitan Adon Abel is accused in a deadly shooting spree across DeKalb County on April 13, 2026. (Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Police say the attacks left two people dead and another critically injured, including 40-year-old Lauren Bullis, a Department of Homeland Security employee who was killed after being shot and stabbed while walking her dog.

Abel was later arrested in Troup County after investigators tracked his vehicle and now faces multiple charges, including murder and aggravated assault.

Matthews died on April 19, according to police.

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What we don't know:

Authorities say the motive remains unclear as the investigation continues, and additional charges could be filed.