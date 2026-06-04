Puppy sale turns violent in Atlanta robbery, shooting

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The Brief A woman reported being robbed and shot at while trying to buy a puppy in Atlanta. Police said the victim's child was in the backseat when multiple shots were fired into the vehicle. Neither the woman nor the child was injured, and the suspects fled the scene.



A woman and her child narrowly escaped injury after a puppy sale turned violent in northwest Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Atlanta officers responded around 10:23 p.m. Wednesday to a reported aggravated assault at 616 Joseph E. Boone Blvd.

When officers arrived, they met with a woman who said she had been robbed and shot at during an arranged meeting to purchase a puppy.

According to investigators, the woman was sitting in her vehicle holding the puppy while her child sat in the backseat. During the transaction, an unknown man approached the vehicle, grabbed the puppy and ran.

Police said the person selling the puppy then became angry, pulled out a firearm and fired multiple rounds into the victim's vehicle.

Neither the woman nor her child was struck by the gunfire.

Investigators said the suspect also took the victim's purse before fleeing the scene in a white Nissan Altima.

Officers recovered multiple shell casings at the scene as evidence.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.