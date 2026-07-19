Memphis civil rights advocate Clara Ester dies at 78

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The Brief Civil rights advocate Clara Ester passed away following a lifetime of service after witnessing a historic tragedy in Memphis. The legendary activist was one of the final remaining eyewitnesses to the 1968 assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Community members will gather at a local church on Monday to honor her extensive legacy of nonviolent leadership.



Renowned civil rights activist Clara Ester, who rushed to the side of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. after he was shot, has died.

What we know:

Ester died on July 9 at the age of 78 after dedicating her life to social justice and faith-driven community leadership. She grew up attending mass meetings and picketed daily during the historic sanitation workers' strike in her hometown.

The backstory:

On April 4, 1968, the young college student was at the Lorraine Motel for dinner when she saw King chatting on the balcony. After hearing a gunfire blast, she ran to King, tried to loosen his belt and asked for towels to help stop the bleeding.

Ester later moved to Mobile, Alabama, and spent decades serving as a neighborhood organizer and executive director at the Dumas Wesley Community Center.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact medical cause of death for the longtime activist. It remains unknown if any other surviving eyewitnesses to the immediate aftermath of the shooting are still alive beside former U.N. ambassador Andrew Young.

What's next:

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday at Centenary United Methodist Church, located at 584 E. McLemore Avenue in Memphis.