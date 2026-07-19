Argument leads to gunfire leaving 18-year-old injured in Atlanta

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The Brief An 18-year-old man is recovering at an area hospital after being shot just after midnight Sunday in Atlanta. Atlanta police officers responded to Camilla Street SW near St. Jose Street SW and found the wounded teenager. Investigators determined that an argument led to the gunfire, and the Aggravated Assault Unit is currently investigating.



A teenager is recovering after being shot in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood early Sunday morning.

What we know:

It happened just after midnight when officers were dispatched to Camilla Street SW near St. Jose Street SW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived to find an 18-year-old man shot. He was rushed to an area hospital.

Investigators say an argument led to the gunfire. The Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.

An 18-year-old man is hospitalized after an argument escalated into gunfire on Camilla Street SW just after midnight on July 19, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

The identity and current medical condition of the 18-year-old man remain unknown. It is also unclear who he was arguing with before the gunfire or if any suspects have been identified or taken into custody. Police have not released details regarding what the argument was about or description of the shooter.