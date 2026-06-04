Kemp rejects calls for Centegix investigation by Democrats

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The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp's office is dismissing Democratic lawmakers' calls for an investigation into school safety contractor Centegix. The governor's office says local school districts — not the state — control how school security grant money is spent. More than 35 Democratic legislators have alleged a potential pay-to-play scheme involving Centegix and U.S. Senate candidate Derek Dooley.



Gov. Brian Kemp's office is pushing back against calls for an independent investigation into school safety company Centegix, calling allegations raised by Democratic lawmakers "unfounded partisan accusations."

The response comes a day after more than 35 Democratic members of the Georgia General Assembly demanded that Kemp use this month's special legislative session to investigate contracts awarded to Centegix, a company founded by members of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Derek Dooley's family.

ORIGINAL STORY: Over 35 lawmakers demand probe into Kemp and Dooley contracts

Kemp's office rejects allegations

What they're saying:

In a statement released late Wednesday, Kemp's office argued that Democratic lawmakers are unfairly targeting a school safety funding program that lawmakers from both parties previously supported.

"In a new low, Georgia Democrats are now attacking $520 million in locally-controlled school security funding that protects students, teachers, and faculty — and ultimately saves lives," the statement said.

The governor's office emphasized that the funding in question was distributed directly to local school districts and not administered through the governor's office.

According to Kemp's office, local school systems are solely responsible for deciding how grant money is spent, which security vendors are selected and whether contracts are awarded.

"Decisions on how to spend these grants, which vendor(s) to select, or what method of security chosen rests solely with local authorities," the statement said.

Kemp's office also argued that state law gives the governor no authority over state or local procurement decisions.

"Any contracts would be between the local district and their selected recipient. Any unfounded partisan accusation to the contrary should be treated as such," the statement continued.

Lawmakers seek independent review

The backstory:

The response follows a news conference Wednesday in which Democratic lawmakers called for an independent investigation into Centegix and the awarding of school security contracts across Georgia.

Lawmakers cited state records showing the company received tens of millions of dollars through school safety initiatives during Kemp's administration. They also pointed to political contributions from members of the Dooley family to organizations supporting Kemp and Dooley's Senate campaign.

Rep. Shea Roberts said lawmakers are seeking greater transparency regarding taxpayer-funded contracts.

"Our constituents deserve so much better and we have a lot of questions that must be answered," Roberts said. "Today we are demanding that the governor open an independent investigation into Centegix and no-bid contracts during this month's special session."

Senate runoff adds political backdrop

What's next:

The dispute is unfolding as Dooley campaigns in Georgia's Republican runoff election for the U.S. Senate.

Democrats have argued that reported financial ties between the Dooley family, Kemp-aligned political organizations and state-funded school safety initiatives warrant further scrutiny.

Kemp's office maintains there is no basis for an investigation and says the allegations misrepresent how school safety funding is distributed and how procurement decisions are made.

No independent investigation has been announced.