Two sisters wounded in southwest Atlanta shooting, 4 arrested

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The Brief Two women were injured after gunfire erupted during a dispute at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. Police say the shooting happened as a vehicle carrying an ex-girlfriend and her alleged brother drove away from the scene. Officers later detained three people in the suspect vehicle and continue to investigate.



Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two women injured at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

What we know:

Officers responded around 2:02 a.m. Thursday to reports of people shot in the 1800 block of Myrtle Drive SW. When officers arrived, they found two adult women suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, both victims were alert, conscious and breathing. One woman was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital after suffering a graze wound to her left foot. The second victim suffered a gunshot wound to her left forearm and declined medical treatment because her injury was not considered life-threatening.

Dispute escalated before shots fired

What they're saying:

Preliminary findings indicate a large dispute involving several people was underway at the apartment complex when a small gray vehicle arrived.

Police said the vehicle was occupied by a woman identified as the ex-girlfriend of one of the men involved in the argument. Investigators say a verbal dispute over property followed.

As the vehicle was leaving the area, the ex-girlfriend's alleged brother allegedly fired multiple shots from inside the vehicle toward the crowd.

The two victims, who are sisters, were struck by the gunfire.

Suspects detained nearby

What happened next:

A short time later, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Venetian Drive, where they located the suspect vehicle.

Police detained the vehicle's three occupants, including the ex-girlfriend and the alleged shooter.

A fourth man was also taken into custody on an unrelated warrant, according to investigators.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.