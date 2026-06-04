Georgia grocery costs rank 11th highest in U.S.

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The Brief Georgia households spend an average of $8,960 a year on groceries, the 11th-highest total in the nation. The state's grocery spending is more than 12% higher than the national average and accounts for 8.4% of household income. Rising food costs and higher-priced organic products continue to strain family budgets.



Georgia families are spending significantly more on groceries than most Americans, according to a new analysis that ranks the state among the highest in the nation for annual food costs.

The study by LendingTree found that the average Georgia household spent $8,960 on groceries in 2024, placing the state 11th nationwide. That total is 12.1% above the U.S. average of $7,995.

Grocery costs outpace national average

What they're saying:

Researchers found that Georgia households devote about 8.4% of their annual income to groceries, compared with the national average of 7%.

The findings come as consumers continue to grapple with elevated food prices that have strained household budgets in recent years.

Organic foods carry a steep premium

The report also examined the growing price gap between organic and conventionally grown produce.

Researchers found organic fruits and vegetables cost an average of 59% more than conventional options. Nearly half of the 52 organic items reviewed were priced at least 50% higher than their non-organic counterparts.

The difference can add hundreds or even thousands of dollars to a family's annual food bill, particularly for households that regularly purchase organic products.

How Georgia compares

By the numbers:

While Georgia ranked 11th in annual grocery spending, several western states reported even higher costs.

Utah topped the nation at $11,008 per household, followed by Alaska at $10,248 and Idaho at $10,195.

At the other end of the spectrum, West Virginia residents spent an average of $5,964 annually on groceries, the lowest total in the country.

Researchers noted that factors such as household size, transportation costs and local taxes can influence food prices from state to state.

Budget pressures continue

Big picture view:

The report highlights how food expenses remain one of the largest recurring costs for many families.

Financial experts say households facing higher grocery bills may need to adjust spending in other areas, leaving less money available for savings, retirement contributions, debt reduction or major purchases such as homes and vehicles.

For many Georgia families, the findings suggest grocery costs continue to take a larger bite out of household budgets than they do for much of the country.