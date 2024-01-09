Man killed by tree during storm in Clayton County, officials say

article

A man was killed by a tree during this morning's severe weather, according to Clayton County police.

According to the police department, they responded to Highway 54/Fayette Road and Jenni Lane in Jonesboro around 9:48 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers saw a tree lying on the front windshield of a white, four-door sedan. Once Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services arrived, the driver was declared deceased.

The car was traveling east on Highway 54 when the incident occurred.

The driver has not been identified at this time.

MAP OF THE AREA

DOWNED TREES, FLOODING REPORTED IN MULTIPLE METRO ATLANTA AREAS

FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew on the way to the scene.

TRAFFIC | HEAVY RAIN RESULTS IN MULTIPLE CRASHES AORUND METRO ATLANTA



This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.