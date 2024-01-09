Man killed by tree during storm in Clayton County, officials say

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:12 AM EST until THU 1:59 PM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
25
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:46 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Spalding County, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:03 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Spalding County, Upson County, Butts County, Newton County, Meriwether County, Lamar County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:03 AM EST until TUE 10:08 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:55 AM EST, Gwinnett County, Walton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:36 PM EST until WED 9:19 AM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:56 AM EST until THU 5:22 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:13 AM EST until TUE 8:44 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:34 AM EST until WED 4:22 AM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:40 AM EST until TUE 9:13 PM EST, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:58 AM EST until WED 5:45 PM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:39 AM EST until TUE 2:45 PM EST, Coweta County, Spalding County, Upson County, Meriwether County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Gwinnett County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Rockdale County, Lamar County
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:48 AM EST until TUE 1:45 PM EST, Clarke County, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Oconee County, White County, Newton County, Walton County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:25 AM EST until TUE 10:53 PM EST, Cherokee County, Cobb County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:01 AM EST until TUE 2:00 PM EST, Carroll County, Clayton County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Fulton County, Spalding County, Upson County, Meriwether County, Heard County
High Wind Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 2:00 PM EST, Irwin County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM EST, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM EST, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Clay County
Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Troup County, Meriwether County

Man killed by tree during storm in Clayton County, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man was killed by a tree during this morning's severe weather, according to Clayton County police.

According to the police department, they responded to Highway 54/Fayette Road and Jenni Lane in Jonesboro around 9:48 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers saw a tree lying on the front windshield of a white, four-door sedan. Once Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services arrived, the driver was declared deceased.

The car was traveling east on Highway 54 when the incident occurred.

The driver has not been identified at this time. 

MAP OF THE AREA 

DOWNED TREES, FLOODING REPORTED IN MULTIPLE METRO ATLANTA AREAS

FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew on the way to the scene. 

TRAFFIC | HEAVY RAIN RESULTS IN MULTIPLE CRASHES AORUND METRO ATLANTA
 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.