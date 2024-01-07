Atlanta weather: Strong storms, heavy winds heading to Georgia Tuesday

The FOX 5 Storm Team is keeping a close eye on a developing storm system for Monday night, introducing the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.

The Southeast is expected to experience extensive rainfall on Monday and Tuesday as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico moves northward over a warm front.

While Monday will be dry, the chance of rain quickly rises overnight and continues through the first half of Tuesday.

Starting at 4 p.m., most of north Georgia will be under a Wind Advisory with winds gusting over 35 miles per hour. In parts of Georgia overnight, winds could get as high as 50 miles per hour at higher elevations, adding to the potential danger from the heavy rain.

Models from the FOX 5 Storm Team show that parts of metro Atlanta could see up to 4 inches of rain during the storm. The area southeast of Interstate 85 could see possible flooding.

The combination of heavy rain and wind could create plenty of headaches for commuters on Tuesday morning, so plan accordingly.

As of Monday morning, the severe storm risk appears greatest south of Columbus and Macon, but parts around I-85 may experience a level 1 or 2 risk.

If warmer air heads further north on Monday night, the severe storm risk could also work farther north - meaning chances for damaging winds and the possibility of tornadoes.

The rains and storms will exit to the east in the afternoon, but winds will remain gusty and cold.

The rains and storms will exit to the east in the afternoon, but winds will remain gusty and cold.

This is a developing weather system. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.