TRAFFIC | Heavy rain results in multiple crashes around metro Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:37AM
Traffic
FOX 5 Atlanta

Early Tuesday morning traffic report

Traffic report at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024

ATLANTA - Heavy rain in the metro Atlanta area on Tuesday morning has resulted in multiple crashes.

8:18 A.M.

7:55 A.M.

7:53 A.M.

7:51 A.M.

7:40 A.M.

7:34 A.M.

7:33 A.M.

Avoid Holcomb Bridge Road and Champions Green Parkway due to incident. 2 lanes blocked per Roswell Police. 

Crossville Road in Roswell 

7:28 A.M.

Multiple downed trees are blocking parts of roads in Cobb County.

7:25 A.M.

Crash near Dallas Acworth Highway and Industrial Boulevard North. One lane blocked per Paulding County Sheriff's Office. 

7:24 A.M.

7:20 A.M.

7:08 A.M.

7:02 A.M.

Avoid E. Crossville Road and Bent Grass Drive. Floodwaters blocking all westbound lanes per Roswell Police Department. 

7:01 A.M.

All lanes closed on I-75SB at Moores Mill Road. 

6:52 A.M.

6:48 A.M.

Center lane blocked on I-17/I-85NB at Edgewood Avenue. 

6:34 A.M.

6:33 A.M.

6:31 A.M.

6:15 A.M.

Crash on I-20 WB before Candler Road. 

6:01 A.M.

Crash in Gwinnett on SR-316 at I-85.

5:33 A.M.

Flooding in Paulding County closes all lanes on Macland Road.

5:11 A.M.

5:02 A.M. 

4:48 A.M. 

An overturned semi blocks exit ramp from I-85 NB to I-285 E. 