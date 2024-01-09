TRAFFIC | Heavy rain results in multiple crashes around metro Atlanta

Heavy rain in the metro Atlanta area on Tuesday morning has resulted in multiple crashes.

Avoid Holcomb Bridge Road and Champions Green Parkway due to incident. 2 lanes blocked per Roswell Police.

Crossville Road in Roswell

Multiple downed trees are blocking parts of roads in Cobb County.

Crash near Dallas Acworth Highway and Industrial Boulevard North. One lane blocked per Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

Avoid E. Crossville Road and Bent Grass Drive. Floodwaters blocking all westbound lanes per Roswell Police Department.

All lanes closed on I-75SB at Moores Mill Road.

Center lane blocked on I-17/I-85NB at Edgewood Avenue.

Crash on I-20 WB before Candler Road.

Crash in Gwinnett on SR-316 at I-85.

Flooding in Paulding County closes all lanes on Macland Road.

An overturned semi blocks exit ramp from I-85 NB to I-285 E.