TRAFFIC | Heavy rain results in multiple crashes around metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Heavy rain in the metro Atlanta area on Tuesday morning has resulted in multiple crashes.
8:18 A.M.
7:55 A.M.
7:53 A.M.
7:51 A.M.
7:40 A.M.
7:34 A.M.
7:33 A.M.
Avoid Holcomb Bridge Road and Champions Green Parkway due to incident. 2 lanes blocked per Roswell Police.
Crossville Road in Roswell
7:28 A.M.
Multiple downed trees are blocking parts of roads in Cobb County.
7:25 A.M.
Crash near Dallas Acworth Highway and Industrial Boulevard North. One lane blocked per Paulding County Sheriff's Office.
7:24 A.M.
7:20 A.M.
7:08 A.M.
7:02 A.M.
Avoid E. Crossville Road and Bent Grass Drive. Floodwaters blocking all westbound lanes per Roswell Police Department.
7:01 A.M.
All lanes closed on I-75SB at Moores Mill Road.
6:52 A.M.
6:48 A.M.
Center lane blocked on I-17/I-85NB at Edgewood Avenue.
6:34 A.M.
6:33 A.M.
6:31 A.M.
6:15 A.M.
Crash on I-20 WB before Candler Road.
6:01 A.M.
Crash in Gwinnett on SR-316 at I-85.
5:33 A.M.
Flooding in Paulding County closes all lanes on Macland Road.
5:11 A.M.
5:02 A.M.
4:48 A.M.
An overturned semi blocks exit ramp from I-85 NB to I-285 E.